Emergency services have been called to a serious incident in the Western Bay of Plenty.

A police spokeswoman said officers were initially called to assist Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) at an address in Ohauiti, south of Tauranga, shortly before 6.30pm.

No further information was yet available.

The Herald understands one person was found seriously injured following an incident with a tractor.

Fenz northern shift manager Carrin Larkin confirmed crews were called to the incident at 6.21pm.

Two appliances were at the scene.

She directed further queries to St John ambulance.

St John has been contacted for comment.