Friends of a pregnant Kiwi woman stuck in Australia have fundraised more than $5000 to help her after her partner's death.

Alana Smith is five months pregnant and unable to work at the moment, a Give a Little page set up by her friends said.

Friends and former colleagues have been fundraising for Smith after her partner, Josh Hayes, died suddenly several weeks ago.

"The money will be used for anything Alana and baby may need: a hot chocolate with a friend, a pram, other baby paraphernalia, a night alone, a night with friends, a visa extension," the Give a Little page said.

"We know we can't give a lot right now, but we can give a little. Collectively, we would like to offer what we can right now. You are very special to us."

So far they have raised $5000, partly through carrying out a baton relay.

"We will take it in turns to complete laps of our block from 9am to 3pm. People will choose who they would like to complete laps with, and if they want to run, walk, hop, skip, dance, or roll."

The relay was held last week.

The page's creator, former colleague Laura Wild, also plans to run a half marathon in September to raise money and show support for Smith.

"I chose a half marathon as I dislike running, and Alana will be both exceptionally shocked, and impressed with me for completing this."

Smith previously worked at Spectrum Care's Maranga centre in Wellington before moving to Australia.

Spectrum Care is a charitable trust providing support for people with disabilities, and their whānau.