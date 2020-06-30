Two people have been arrested after a police raid uncovered a hoard of drugs, firearms, ammunition and more than $10,000 in cash across two alleged hidden labs in Auckland.

Police from the National Organised Crime Group raided residential addresses in Mount Roskill and Parakai, along with a commercial premise in Newmarket this morning, a statement said.

Detective Inspector Julian Rinckes, said officers uncovered two alleged clan labs at the residential address, housing methamphetamine, firearms, ammunition and approximately $15,000 in cash.

Methamphetamine, firearms, ammunition and cash were recovered from the alleged clan labs. Photo / Supplied

"One of the firearms recovered was an AK-47 along with approximately 1500

rounds of ammunition, while two pistols were also seized."

Two men were charged and will appear in court tomorrow.

Two pistols and one AK-47 were among the items seized by police. Photo / Supplied

A 45-year-old Mt Roskill man will appear in the Auckland District Court tomorrow on multiple drugs and firearms-related charges.

Another man, also aged 45, from Parakai will appear in the Waitakere

District Court tomorrow on multiple drug-related charges.

Inquiries are ongoing and further charges are likely to be laid, Rinckes said.

