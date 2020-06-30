New Zealand academics set out to discover the kea's ability to experience human emotions in a brand new study.

Joyful by nature: a comparative approach to the evolution and function of joy in intelligent species is a research project started by the Templeton World Charity Foundation. Granting a $1 million fund to an international team of researchers, it aims to answer an age old question- can animals experience joy the same way humans can?

UC Associate Professor Ximena Nelson and the University of Auckland's Dr Alex Taylor's work will be focusing on the native Kea, the world's only alpine parrot and a species well-renowned for it's social attribtes.

"Many New Zealanders will be familiar with the kea as cheeky and destructive, but few will realise how remarkably intelligent they are," Associate Professor Nelson says. "Their cognitive ability is similar or better than many primate species, or humans up to the age of four."

Advertisement

Over the span of her career, Associate Professor Nelson has seen various examples of the kea's social abiliies- the kea's fledgings are raised by the adults in 'creches' and they can play and roll around like children. Through the social aspects of their behaviours, researchers can identify a playful joy in the species.

"We found that kea have a particular and rare type of call - a warble call – that can lead them to start playing, kicking stones and dancing about. They get excited – it's like laughter, an emotional contagion, which suggests some kind of emotional underpinning in this species."

Many reasons can be attributed to why an animal can develop playful behaviours. Kittens, for example, play to develop their natural predatory manners but reasons are unknown when it comes to the kea. Associate Professor Nelson hypothesizes that it may be due to the kea's lack of historic predation.

"The Haast eagle obviously would have been [a predator], but the kea would have been a peanut to them, so it hardly would have been worth their time. I can't prove it of course, because the Haast Eagle is long gone!" she says.

The lack of a predator would allow the kea to have plenty of spre time, which could have led to a development of playful behaviour. Observations of the kea also suggest that they are also affected by seasons, just as humans are.

"The snow on a sunny winter's day is a great place to observe Kea playing as they roll around and pounce on each other, but anytime it's raining, they'll huddle together in the trees and do not interact with the environment at all."

The weather and the effect of light during winter is something thay will also be a part of the New Zealand-focused research.

"We're running tests now to see whether bright light during winter, known to have a psychological effect on humans, will do the same for kea and improve their mood."

Advertisement

"My observation of them in the field is that it does. They really do seem to find joy and it really doesn't take long watching kea to see that they're having a good time."