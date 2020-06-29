A pool and leisure centre in South Auckland has been closed until further notice after a sudden death at the site this morning.

Emergency services were called to the Manurewa Pool & Leisure Centre, on Sykes Rd, just after 7am.

Police confirmed this was in relation to a sudden death that appeared to be the result of a medical event.

St John paramedics were called to the scene at 7.04am, a spokesman said, and sent two ambulances and a rapid response vehicle.

A message by the affected pool and leisure centre was posted to its Facebook page telling the public that they would be closed.

"Due to unforeseen circumstances, our centre is closed until further notice. We do apologise."

An Auckland Council spokeswoman said they had been informed of an incident at the site this morning.