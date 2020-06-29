Lower speed limits will come into force on more than 600 roads across Auckland tomorrow, including the central city.

Most speed limits will go down from 50km/h to 30km/h. However, Nelson, Hobson and Fanshawe Sts will each have a new speed limit of 40km/h, down from 50km/h. Some shared streets like Federal Street will continue to have a 10km/h speed limit.

Freemans Bay on the outskirts of the central city and Te Atatu South are other urban areas where the speed limit is being reduced from 50km/h to 30km/h.

Speed limits are also being reduced on many rural roads in Rodney and Franklin, where the 100km /h speed is typically being reduced to 80km/h.

Auckland Transport safety manager Bryan Sherritt said Auckland is a Vision Zero region and no-one should lose their life or get seriously injured simply moving around the city.

The new speed limits in the central city. Graphic / Nathan Meek

Speed limit changes are one piece in the puzzle to make the roads safer for Aucklanders, whether travelling by vehicle, public transport, scooter, bike or on foot, he said.

"When you see the new speed limit signs around Auckland, take care and follow these safer speed limits," Sherritt said.

Latest figures show the number of deaths on Auckland roads dropped from 54 in 2018 to 40 in 2019. A further 567 people were seriously injured in Auckland in 2019.

Auckland's road toll was 11.4 per cent of the national total of 352 road deaths - well below its third of the population. Waikato, with a third of the population of Auckland, had 76 roads deaths in 2019, Canterbury 52 and Bay of Plenty 42.