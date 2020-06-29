Police are appealing to the public for sightings of William Tuitupou, who escaped custody at the Auckland District Court today.

The 48-year-old man, a patched gang member, allegedly posed as another prisoner who was being bailed from the court to make a getaway.

Tuitupou had previously been remanded in custody and was taken to court to appear in relation to numerous charges this morning.

Police are currently making a number of inquiries to locate him, including conducting door knocks and reviewing CCTV footage.

Advertisement

Tuitupou is described as 180cm tall, of medium to solid build, with short black hair. He was wearing a white top with black and white stripped sleeves, with pink shorts and green sneakers at the time.

He is a patched gang member and is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public.

Anyone who sees Tuitupou or has information about his whereabouts is urged to call 111, or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

Police and the Courts are urgently reviewing the circumstances surrounding this incident in order to identify how this was able to occur.