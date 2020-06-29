

Police have named the child victim of a fatal crash on State Highway 5, Te Haroto.

She was 10-year-old Teang Atauea, from Wairoa.

The crash occurred on June 21 between Kawaro Roadway and Turangakumu Road.

Atauea died in hospital on June 23.

A woman was also seriously injured in the crash, and on Monday remained in a stable condition at the Hawke's Bay Hospital.

A third person sustained moderate injuries.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or passed by the scene immediately following the crash, and who has not yet spoken to police.