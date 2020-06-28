A person has been airlifted to hospital in a serious condition after a crash on State Highway 2 in Aongatete in the Waikato.

A ute and a car crashed just before midday on SH2 near the intersection of Thompsons Track in Aongatete, a police statement said.

One person was airlifted to hospital in a serious condition and second person sustained minor injuries.

SH2 between between Lund Rd and Walker Rd remains closed and motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

A detour is in place via SH2 Paeroa, SH26 Te Aroha, SH27 Tatuanui, SH24 Matamata and SH29 Lower Kaimai.