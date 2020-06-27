A rescue mission is underway for a whale in trouble off Caroline Bay in Timaru.

The Department of Conservation confirmed this morning its staff were attending to the whale.

They suspected it was a sperm whale and are asking people to stay clear of the area.

"DOC staff are on scene, and it looks like the whale is still offshore near the Port. It's still in the water but may have run aground, a spokesperson said.

"We are working with Project Jonah and the port company to plan next steps."

Project Jonah general manager Daren Grover said at 12.30pm the whale was still surrounded by water but the tide was going out.

He estimated the whale weighed ten tonnes or more and said there was no specific rescue equipment for a whale of this size.

Rescuers are using a wide set rope which will be placed around the body of the whale and attached to a powerful fishing boat at the other end to try and move it into deeper water.

"We're going to be gentle and respect that it's a highly stressed wild animal", Grover said.

He said there may be an underlying problem with the whale-like sickness, an injury or that it's just old and close to dying.

In that case, the whale might return to the shore even if they do manage to move it into deeper water, Grover said.

One onlooker took a video of the scene and tweeted: "My heart aches. Stranded whale here in Timaru. Waiting to be told what to do, may need all hands on deck team!".

Just two days ago a Bryde's whale was stranded at Whakatete Bay, north of Thames, but it died.