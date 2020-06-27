Police are seeking public help to find a teenager who went missing in Nelson yesterday.

Giving the name only as Bradley, he is described as 175m tall and of slim built.

Bradley went missing from an address in Nelson yesterday evening, police said.

He was last seen wearing a blue, white and yellow Adidas jacket, black tracksuit pants and red shoes.

Advertisement

"Police and his family are concerned for his well-being," police said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Bradley or have information about his whereabouts to contact police on 105 and quote file number 200626/7187.