A teenager reported missing late last week has been found safe and well in Nelson.
Police said last night that the 17-year-old, earlier named only as Bradley, had been found "safe and sound."
"Police would like to thank members of the public for their assistance," a statement said.
Authorities earlier issued a public appeal to help find the teen, who was reported missing from an address in Nelson on Friday evening.