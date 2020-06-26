Two stores in Auckland have been badly damaged by an overnight fire.

A blaze broke out about 1.30am in a block of shops on the corner of Richardson and Stoddard Roads in Mt Roskill.

Fire and Emergency shift manager, Craig Dally, said a greengrocer and a halal butcher shop were well alight when firefighters arrived.

Two shops, a green grocer and a halal butchery, were badly damaged by the fire. Photo / Visual Media Productions

Six fire trucks were sent there, but the blaze is now out and one is still at the scene.

Dally said a fire investigator spent several hours there but the cause wasn't clear.

The blaze is not being treated as suspicious.

No one was in the shops at the time and no one was hurt.