Two people have been seriously injured in a crash on State Highway 1 near Tokoroa.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the two-car crash about 5.45am. The crash happened at the intersection of State Highway 1 and Puriri Rd.



SH1 TOKOROA TO LICHFIELD - ROAD CLOSED - 6:30AM

Due to a serious crash a short section of #SH1 north of Tokoroa is now CLOSED and will be closed for some time as Police conduct an investigation. Allow extra 10 mins for detour: https://t.co/2HI0QTY7P4 ^TP pic.twitter.com/ifh8I2XEvv — Waka Kotahi NZTA Waikato/BoP (@WakaKotahiWaiBP) June 25, 2020

NZ Transport Agency said a small section of the highway would be closed for some time as police conducted an investigation into the crash.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to avoid the area.