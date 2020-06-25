An elderly man who had to be dragged from his Port Chalmers flat by firefighters last night is in a critical condition with severe burns.

Two other people were also taken to Dunedin Hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) southern fire communications centre shift manager Brent Dunn said multiple calls were made about 7.15pm, to a flat fire at Currie Court, in Currie St.

Brigades from Port Chalmers, Ravensbourne, Dunedin Central and Willowbank attended, he said.

"Port Chalmers were first on the scene.

"We have extricated an elderly male, and he is being treated for burns.

"There was some fantastic work done by the Port Chalmers firefighters to rescue this man.

"It was life-saving, in fact."

He said the fire was contained to the single flat, but there was some "exposure damage" to the neighbouring flats on either side.

A scene guard was put in place and an investigation into the cause of the fire will begin today.

An earlier fire that broke out in a Dunedin home on Wednesday night started near a fireplace.

It was the third fireplace fire in Otago and Southland this week.

Emergency services were called to the house fire in Baker St, in Caversham, at 10.49pm, after home owners woke to their smoke alarms sounding.

Fenz shift manager Riwai Grace said four appliances from Dunedin Central, Lookout Point, Roslyn and St Kilda stations attended.

One room was "well involved" but firefighters were able to put the fire out quickly.

Work was done to clear smoke from the property and firefighters left the scene at about 12.30am.

"Thankfully, working smoke alarms probably saved their lives", Grace said.

"It is always nice for us here to see smoke alarms doing what they are supposed to do, and that is a positive."