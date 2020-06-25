Two people have died following a serious crash in Rakaia, Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to the scene along State Highway 1 (Wilkinsons Road), Ashburton, around 7pm.

The road is expected to remain closed for some time while the Serious Crash Unit examines the scene, a police statement said.

Diversions are in place and motorists should avoid the area.

