Police will honour slain officer Matthew Hunt around the country tomorrow.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster revealed officers and staff across all New Zealand districts will observe a minute's silence at 10.37am in honour of the constable who died in the line of duty last Friday morning.

Hunt died, and another officer was injured, after they were shot while carrying out a routine vehicle stop.

Matthew Hunt died after he was shot while carrying out a routine vehicle stop last Friday.

"A week on from an event none of us ever want or should experience, Police is pausing to remember the ultimate sacrifice of one of our own," Coster said.

Advertisement

"I have ordered all Police flags to fly at half-mast tomorrow, and we have invited staff have to observe a minute's silence wherever they are at 10.37am tomorrow.

"Police districts around the country have been encouraged to mark the occasion as appropriate to them, from small gatherings, to wreath laying, to brief pauses to reflect, as their way of acknowledging the loss of a colleague.

Hundreds of police officers well-wishers and family members gathered for a karakia this week on Reynella Drive in Massey where Constable Matthew Hunt was shot. Photo / Alex Burton

"A small group led by Deputy Commissioner Wally Haumaha will pay tribute at the flagpole of Police National Headquarters in Wellington, while at the Memorial Wall at the Royal New Zealand Police College in Porirua, staff and recruits will gather for a wreath laying and the minute's silence to be observed."

The Police tributes around the country will be captured as part of a special video tribute to be shared later in the day.