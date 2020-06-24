St John is cutting 100 jobs in a bid to save $30 million as its financial issues haves worsened during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ambulance service is 70 percent funded. It said it was facing a large deficit for the coming year, even before the pandemic.

St John chief executive Peter Bradley said no frontline ambulance jobs would go under the plan. Photo / File

St John chief executive Peter Bradley said no frontline ambulance jobs would go under the plan, although staff who left may not be replaced.

He said people could still have faith an ambulance would arrive if need be.

Job cuts affect those on executive and management teams and support roles.