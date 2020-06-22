A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a rubbish truck in West Auckland during rush hour this morning.

A section of Glendale Rd is closed in Glen Eden after a serious crash involving a Waste Management rubbish truck and a person crossing the road.

A St John spokesperson confirmed the emergency service received a call at 8.04am.

The manager of the nearby Pecks Cottage Bakery, Bonat Toun, said a witness to the crash was one of the first to help at the scene and told him a local woman had died.

A crowd of onlookers had gathered soon after the accident but he said there was little that could be done to save the woman.

"It's not a good day," said the eatery owner.

The accident had happened on a raised pedestrian strip in a quiet thoroughfare in the village.

Toun said the woman had placed a blanket over the fatally injured person while everyone waited for emergency services to arrive.

The dead woman was believed to be part of the local homeless community.

"This is the first time something like this has happened and I've been here for five years," he said.

GLENDALE RD, GLEN EDEN - ROAD CLOSED - 8:30AM

Due to a serious crash a section of Glendale Rd (by Glenmall), between Oates Rd and West Coast Rd, is now CLOSED. Please avoid this area or allow extra time for diversions/delays to all traffic, including bus services. ^TP pic.twitter.com/4FfXbOr7q2 — Auckland Transport (@AklTransport) June 22, 2020

Police confirmed the pedestrian was dead after being hit by a truck on Glenmall Place.

Glendale Rd was now closed between Oates and West Coast Rds.

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised of the accident.