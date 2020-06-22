From breaking news to debate and conversation, we bring you the news as it happens
Tainui objects to Auckland taking more water from Waikato River22 Jun, 2020 9:34pm 4 minutes to read
Quarantine hell: 'Get me out of here' - desperate traveller's plea23 Jun, 2020 5:34am 3 minutes to read
Advertisement
More from New Zealand
- 4 minutes to read
Fairlie has been invited to exhibit in the Riversdale Arts Virtual Exhibition this year.
- 2 minutes to read
The coldest spot in Otago and Southland was Wedderburn, which recorded -7.8 degC.
Live: Free to go - US woman untested, allowed to attend funeral one day after landing in NZ
- 5 minutes to read
The traveller says she was assured she did everything the Ministry of Heath required.