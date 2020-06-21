By RNZ

Matthew Hunt has been remembered as an "outstanding police officer" by his district commander, who paid tribute to the slain constable in an emotional media conference this afternoon.

The 28-year-old Waitematā police officer was killed, and another officer was shot in the leg, amid a hail of bullets fired after a car they had tried to pull over crashed on Friday, in the Auckland suburb of Massey.

The injured officer remains in a stable condition in hospital, along with a member of the public who was injured by a vehicle in the incident.

Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan said Constable Hunt had only been in the police for two and a half years, mostly serving in Orewa.

"Matt is an outstanding police officer, he passionately expressed his desire to serve his community.

"He was killed serving his country, there is no higher price."

Hassan fought back the tears as she said Hunt was highly respected by his peers.

"We're absolutely devastated by the loss of our colleague and our brother Matt. Matt's death is the ultimate sacrifice of a police officer working to keep our country safe.

"He is and will continue to be sorely missed by us all."

Senior police officers visited the injured officer in hospital and he was dealing with mixed emotions, Hassan said.

"He is grateful to be alive, but he is absolutely devastated by the loss of his colleague."

A karakia was held at the site where Hunt was shot and the area was blessed by local iwi.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder, attempted murder and dangerous driving. He was granted interim name suppression at a court appearance via videolink yesterday, and is scheduled to appear in the Auckland High Court on 8 July.

A 30-year-old woman has also been arrested on warrants for driving charges and as an accessory to the murder of Constable Hunt, and is now due to appear in Waitākere District Court on Monday morning.