The grieving family of slain policeman Matthew Hunt face a heartbreaking wait for his funeral, with overseas relatives required to spend 14 days in isolation.

Hunt's devastated mother Diane was further upset by the fact her brother and sister-in-law have been sent to managed isolation in Rotorua - 220km from Auckland, the Herald can reveal.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said the couple "want to be there for [Diane] and she needs them there. It's really adding to the level of grief and frustration she's feeling at the moment".



It's understood another close family member is also due to arrive from India but they will also need to go into managed isolation before joining the grieving family, several of whom joined Hunt's colleagues for a blessing ceremony yesterday.

More than 150 police officers walked alongside the 28-year-old's family during an emotional ceremony at Reynella Dr in Massey where Hunt was shot on Friday.

Fellow officers wept and embraced as a tide of blue police blazers, ties and caps slowly tread the asphalt where Hunt fell.

A powerful haka was performed by Hunt's colleagues, as friends and family gathered around the site, and a large pile of flowers were laid across the road.

Hunt and colleague were both shot after coming across a crashed car they had tried to pull over earlier in the day. The second officer is in a serious condition in hospital along with a pedestrian who was also injured during the incident.

Hundreds of police officers, well-wishers and family gathered yesterday to perform a karakia at Reynella Drive in Massey, West Auckland where Constable Matthew Hunt was slain on Friday. Photo / Alex Burton

Photo / Alex Burton

Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers said the blessing, which wasn't an official or public ceremony, was organised purely for New Zealand police to grieve together for a fallen colleague,

"The number of staff that were present talks to the support that Matt had. There were hundreds of police staff there," he said.

"I think that says a lot to us all. A reminder of how highly respected Matt was by us all."

District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan sheds a tear as she speaks to the media during at Henderson Police Station. Photo / Alex Burton

But, perhaps the most intimate display of grief yesterday belonged to Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan who alongside Chambers fronted a press conference at Henderson police station.

Pausing for half-a-minute to compose herself before uttering a word, Hassan wept throughout the press conference and returned again and again to her own personal "devastation".

"Everyone is just absolutely devastated. There is no higher sacrifice. There is no worse scene than seeing your colleague get killed in the line of duty," Hassan said.

"He was killed serving his country. There is no higher price."

Photo / Alex Burton

When asked to describe Hunt as a person, Hassan turned first to his "professionalism".

"He was an outstanding police officer. Having spoken to his colleagues, having spoken to his mum a couple of times over the last few days," Hassan said.

"I've been with his mum and she speaks highly of his desire for perfection. His desire to be the best he could be. And he had certainly shown that in his first few years as a police officer.

"It was his dream job."

Constable Matthew Hunt was fatally shot in Massey on Friday. Photo / NZ Police

Photo / Alex Burton

Hunt was raised on the Hibiscus Coast by his mother Diane, with his sister Eleanor, and in October 2017, he finally became a constable and started his work on the frontline.

"It was his life-long dream to be a police officer," his family said in a statement.

Yesterday, the Hunt family made a request for an exemption to Diane's brother and sister-in-law being sent to new isolation facilities in Rotorua to which dozens of international arrivals in Auckland are now being bussed to.

Another close family member is also due to arrive from India, the Herald understands.

Asked why a request by Hunt's family to stay in isolation in Auckland was denied, a ministry spokesman said: "It would be inappropriate to discuss individual returnees, however, all passengers on this flight were moved to Rotorua."

Photo / Alex Burton

Photo / Alex Burton

The Ministry of Health confirmed the Government has activated two new "managed isolation facilities" in Rotorua this weekend after Auckland reached capacity.

Grieving police officers want to attend Hunt's funeral – and Cahill said they'd also like a memorial service when the time is right – but he told his mother yesterday morning to prioritise her family's wishes over anyone else's.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with Hunt's murder, the attempted murder of a second officer he allegedly shot, and wounding a member of the public who was hit by a car during the tragedy.

The deadly shooting had had a major impact on the police community, Cahill said yesterday.

"They're the same as every other human being – it's the initial impact, the shock, the grief that they suffer," he said.

Some officers were feeling frustrated they couldn't do more to help Hunt's family – while those working on the inquiry "are at least able to be useful", Cahill said.

Police Assistant Commissioner Richard Chambers. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Photo / Alex Burton

The NZ Police Association has also established a fund for the public to donate to the Hunt family and the family of the yet unnamed officer injured alongside Hunt.

Kiwis can donate to the charitable fund via a payment to this NZ Police Association account: 02-0500-0756808-00

The amount raised by the official fund is not known, but a separate GiveaLittle page set up by a member of the public has already raised over $20,000.

These donations will be redirected to the official NZ Police Association fund.

Photo / Alex Burton

Additional reporting Lincoln Tan