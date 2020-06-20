Natalie Bracken, the woman who was wanted in relation to yesterday's shooting of police officers in Massey, has been arrested.

Detective Superintendent Dave Lynch said Bracken was located at an address in West Auckland just after 3pm and is assisting police with enquiries.

She was taken into custody without incident and was assisting police with enquiries, Lynch said.

She is due to appear in Waitakere District Court on Monday morning.

Te Atatu South residents commented online that Bracken has been arrested in Merchant Ave, Te Atatu South.

The 30-year-old had a warrant to arrest on driving charges and was also wanted to arrest as an accessory after the fact to the alleged murder of Constable Matthew Hunt.

Lynch said police had now stopped the temporary carrying of firearms across Auckland.

