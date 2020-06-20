Waitematā police are investigating the shooting of a third person in their district in less than 24 hours.



A man presented at a hospital on the North Shore at about 5am with gunshot wounds.



Police are investigating the matter but could not give further details.



The shooting is not thought to be connected to the fatal shooting of Constable Matthew Hunt and the wounding of a second officer in Massey yesterday.



Hunt and the other officer - who has name suppression as he recovers in hospital - were gunned down on Reynella Drive after a routine traffic stop went horribly wrong.



The officers had tried to stop a vehicle of interest to police just before 10.30am.



The driver took off and when police located the vehicle it had crashed.

When Hunt and his colleague approached the car, a man got out and used a long barrelled firearm to shoot them.



A man has appeared in court today charged with murder, attempted murder and injuring a member of the public who was struck by a car as the alleged killer fled the scene.



The accused has name suppression.



Police are hunting Natalie Bracken, who they say helped the alleged killer get away and avoid arrest by driving a vehicle registered to a man in Te Atatu.



The investigation into Hunt's death, dubbed Operation Wheaton, is ongoing.

Police Association president Chris Cahill said yesterday the alleged murder demonstrated the risk to officers in every day policing, and highlighted the dangers of the proliferation of firearms in the hands of criminals.

"It is an absolute tragedy that the very people who run towards danger to keep us all safe, can end up paying the ultimate price in the line of duty," he said.

Advertisement

"It is now the job of colleagues of the officers caught in this Massey event to find the person responsible, and I have every confidence in their professionalism and ability to do that as soon as possible."