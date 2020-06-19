Four people who flew from Auckland to Bangkok, in Thailand, this week have been taken to hospital with high fevers.

The travellers, four Thai nationals, prompted Covid-19 fears as they underwent a health screening at Bangkok Airport after disembarking flight TG492 from Auckland.

The Bangkok Post reports that they have been taken to hospital after registering high fevers.

A passenger wearing a face mask as a protective measure against the spread of coronavirus arrives at Suvarnabhumi airport. Photo / Getty Images

Two other passengers on board were New Zealanders. One of them has posted on Twitter saying he does not have a fever.

"My temperature is normal so far and I've had the first of 2 covid tests," Wayne Hay, who was also on the flight, said.

Bangkok Post reporting that 4 passengers on my flight from Auckland to Bangkok on Wednesday had high temperatures. My temperature is normal so far and I've had the first of 2 covid tests. #Thailand #NewZealand #coronavirushttps://t.co/lj9wnbNXoD — Wayne Hay (@wayne_hay) June 18, 2020

The flight landed in Bangkok on Wednesday.

All passengers who were on the flight have been taken to a hotel to start quarantine procedures.

