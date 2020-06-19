Police are asking for the public's assistance to locate Natalie Bracken who is wanted in relation to yesterday's shooting in Massey.

Yesterday, Constable Matthew Hunt and another officer chanced upon a car that was flagged as being of interest, connected to potential criminal activity.

The officers turned on their lights, sirens and signalled for the car to pull over at 10.28am but soon lost sight of the car.

They then found it crashed on Reynella Drive, off Triangle Rd, one of the main arterial routes in Massey. There were two people in the vehicle.

The situation escalated quickly, if not immediately, Police Commissioner Andrew Coster later said.

A man got out, armed with a long-barrelled firearm and fired repeatedly.

Hunt was fatally shot while the other was wounded.

The alleged offender then got into a silver Mazda Demio nearby — with a second person — and they took off.

At some point in the day one of the fleeing cars struck a member of the public, injuring them.

A police manhunt fanned out across the region, closing streets.

At 1.45pm, Coster was tasked with delivering the news of the first police officer killed on the front line in 11 years.

In Wellington, he booked a flight to Auckland to offer his support.

By 5.30pm, he was at the Henderson police station telling media they had two people in custody and had recovered a firearm.

At 9.40pm police said a 24-year-old had been charged with murder.

He is to appear in the Waitakere District Court today.