A witness has described harrowing scenes in West Auckland after two police officers were shot - one fatally - and an innocent pedestrian was run over by the fleeing driver.

Two officers were shot in Massey today and member of the public was hit and injured by a vehicle after police performed a routine traffic stop in Reynella Drive in Massey.

St John confirmed three people have been taken to hospital.

NZME understands one of the police officers has died.

Another of those hurt suffered serious injuries and the other is said to have moderate injuries.

Elaine Taniela lives near the scene in Reynella Drive, Massey.

She says a friend of her father's was driving to their house when he came across a police officer lying in the middle of the road.

"He was shaking," she said.

"As he neared the first roundabout [near Gallony Avenue] he saw a police officer lying on the ground.

"He said it looked like he was having a seizure. He was shaking."

Taniela said her father's friend immediately stopped his car and tried to get out of the car.

"He wanted to help the cop. But the neighbours and another cop yelled out to him - telling him to carry on driving."

As the man then got back into his car and drove off, he saw a second police officer "hunched over" another person he believed was also a police officer.

Police and emergency services were called to the area about 10.40am.

Police and emergency services were called to Reynella Drive, in Massey, about 10.40am. Image / Google

Taniela said their family friend was visibly shaken when he eventually arrived at their house.

"He was just shaking. We had to talk to him for a bit [to calm him," she said.

Taniela said before their family friend arrived, she had heard three distinctive sounds she now believes were gunshots.

Her father, who had been outside at the time, also said he heard them.

Several schools around the neighbourhood - including nearby Massey Primary, Massey High, Lincoln Heights Primary and Don Buck Primary - are all under lockdown.