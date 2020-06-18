Southland police are looking to reconnect with a person who contacted Crimestoppers with information regarding the Dale Watene homicide investigation.

Watene, 40, went missing from the Otautau area on April 16.

More than a month later, on May 21, police discovered his body in the Longwood Forestry block, 45km west of Invercargill.

Detective Sergeant Chris Lucy said the investigation team were particularly interested in hearing from the anonymous caller who recently provided information on the case.

''Police have received and continue to receive information from numerous people.''

The homicide investigation includes a team of 20 staff working on the inquiry.

Lucy said police were looking for any information on the movement of Watene's black BMW car on or around Thursday, April 16.

They would also like to hear from anyone who saw the car in the Otautau and Woodlaw areas during that time.

Otautau resident Adam McColl had been a friend of Watene since the latter moved to Southland 15 years ago.

"Honestly, Dale was a really good person. He was loyal, a hard worker and a good father. He was the kind of guy who you could trust," he has said.

"He had his bad points — as everyone does — but he was a good guy in general."

McColl said Watene grew up in Huntly and moved to Otautau when he got a job at a dairy farm.

"He loved farming and trucks and liked to work with the things he loved.

"I remember — I think it was 10 years ago, he had an injury to his foot while he was working but he never slowed down. He did not want anyone to feel sorry for him and did not want to let anyone down. He returned to work as quickly as he could."

Being a good father was another characteristic.

"He was a good father and never let his kids down. He tried his best for his kids."

* Anyone with information that may assist this investigation was urged to contact Detective Sergeant Chris Lucy on 03 211 0400 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.