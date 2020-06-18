Reports that ships' crews may have ventured into Port Chalmers in possible breach of Covid-19 protocols are news to Port Otago.

Epidemiologist Sir David Skegg told RNZ on Wednesday that sailors whose ships had berthed at Port Otago were understood to have left their vessels, and he doubted that all of them had been tested for Covid-19 beforehand.

"I've been concerned to hear about crew of ships wandering around Port Chalmers in Dunedin, even going to healthcare facilities," he said.

This was news to Port Otago chief executive Kevin Winders, who said yesterday he believed all overseas ships had complied with Maritime New Zealand and Ministry of Health Covid-19 protocols.

Advertisement

"I am unaware of who he is referring to," he said.

"We have a list of requirements they have to meet before they disembark, and that process has continued right through Covid-19."

‌

All masters had to confirm their vessels met those requirements before Port Otago would allow their ships to dock, Winders said.

"The crew are only allowed to disembark, or not, determined by that declaration made by the master."

Most ships arriving in Dunedin from offshore had been at sea for more than 14 days so would likely meet quarantine time requirements, Winders said.

Crews on any New Zealand coastal vessels were covered by level 1 regulations and could move freely.

‌

Skegg said he had been concerned for some time systems for managing arriving travellers could be lax.

"I believe that we urgently need an independent review of all the border and quarantine arrangements and, by the way, that's not just at airports, but also at seaports."

Advertisement

— Additional reporting RNZ