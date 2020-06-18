The number of Covid-19 tests being done in Hawke's Bay is on the rise again, despite the fact there have been no cases since late April.

There were 586 tests done in the region in the week beginning June 1. That rose to 852 tests in the week beginning June 8 (the first week of level 1).

There were 294 tests from Monday to Wednesday as news came in that there had been new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Testing numbers are still a far cry from what took place under lockdown, with 1125 tests done in Hawke's Bay in the week beginning May 18 as part of its "asymptomatic testing programme" at the time.

A Hawke's Bay DHB spokeswoman said the renewed increase in testing in recent weeks was reflective of more colds circulating in the region after a relaxation of social distancing under level 1.

"All the test results so far have been negative."

The spokeswoman said testing was done by appointment so there were "no queues as such" to get one.