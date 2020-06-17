A woman who had just "hugged and kissed" two Covid-19 infected British travellers attended a "hands-on" training at her local gym the next day.

According to a Facebook post by Felicia Alkin, the owner and founder of Highland Park's Lioness Gym for Women, the unnamed member was in contact with the two women on Saturday.

She did not know they were positive until Tuesday afternoon, a post from the gym claims.

National MP Michael Woodhouse earlier claimed that the pair, who travelled from London to New Zealand, borrowed a car from a friend for a 640km road trip to Wellington, but had to meet someone for help with directions after getting lost.

The British pair were given special leave to travel to the Capital after their parent died.

Woodhouse claimed that after getting assistance while lost, the two women gave their helpers a "kiss and a cuddle", Parliament was told.

In her Facebook post, Alkin said the gym member attended a "hands-on" training the day after the "kiss and cuddle".

"The member had a training session at the gym on Tuesday morning and stayed back for group classes," Alkin posted.

"Fortunate enough we still have the 2m mark down in our class studio, however my training sessions was hands on."

Alkin says she has now cancelled her classes and appointments, and decided to self-isolate with their family, until the gym member has tested negative.

The woman underwent testing this morning.

"I can understand everybody's concern and I would like to ask everyone to please stop private msg me asking for the name of the Lioness Gym member."

The gym member had lent a car to the two travellers to drive down to Wellington for the funeral.

"Initially the car was dropped to the hotel, however apparently the 2 girls got lost and my member had to meet with them to give them instructions," Alkin posted.

"Minister [sic] of health advised me that I can continue with my normal activities until I'll hear back the results of our member," the post says.

Alkin told the Herald she decided to go into self-isolation, despite being told by Ministry of Health officials that she did not have to.

"Imagine if my client is positive and I am positive, and then in the few days until the results come back, there could be hundreds of people involved."

Alkin said she was surprised she wasn't advised to self-isolate, but decided that it would be best to do so.

"I work a lot in the local community, so I decided to self-isolate to be safe," she said.