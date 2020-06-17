A man has been flown to Christchurch Hospital with serious burns after an explosion in North Canterbury.

Emergency services were called to Coopers Creek in Oxford just before 4pm - to reports of a shed fire.

They received more calls moments later about a big explosion.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman says when crews arrived on scene a large industrial shed - about 100m long - was well ablaze.

Advertisement

One man was flown to hospital by the Westpac Rescue helicopter with serious burns to his body and suffering smoke inhalation.

Five crews are still on the scene.