A "disgusting" incident in which three Auckland Transport staff members were spat at has landed the offender with 40 hours' community work and one year's intensive supervision.

A 32-year-old woman from Laingholm pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced yesterday.

The incident occurred on April 17 during the alert level 4 of the Covid-19 emergency response.

Under level 4 public transport was only to be used for essential travel, and when questioned the woman became abusive and spat at three transport officers.

Mayor Phil Goff said he was pleased the offender was held accountable but added she should count herself lucky the sentence was not more severe.

"Spitting on anyone is disgusting and unacceptable at any time, but during a pandemic it dangerous as well as vile," he said.

Auckland Mayor Phil Goff pictured at press conference earlier this year. Photo / Michael Craig

"I hope this sends the message that behaviour like this will not be tolerated."

AT Chief Executive Shane Ellison labelled it a disgraceful incident and said the organisation was extremely grateful to the police for taking the matter so seriously.

"It caused stress for the staff members who had to be tested for coronavirus and stood down from work," Ellison said.

"The police and the courts have shown that behaviour like this is just not acceptable, under any circumstances.

"Nobody should expect to be treated like this when they arrive at work.

"On behalf of our organisation and our staff members, we thank the police for their efforts in bringing this to court."