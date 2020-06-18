COMMENT:

Last week, a boy was stabbed in a brawl outside his school gates.

He could've died. Any of the dozens of boys involved could have.

Students from Tamaki College were part of a large group of attackers who converged on De La Salle College students in Mangere last Friday.

Two were hospitalised. It could easily have been more.

For many, it's tempting to dismiss these boys as thugs and troublemakers because that's the easy narrative for brown boys getting into violent strife. But we must not forget the part where they are boys. Whether they look, act or fight like men, they are boys. And although the blame for their actions should, and does, lay entirely on them, the reasons behind those actions cannot.

Pop culture and social media are influencing our rangatahi now more than ever before with the internet providing unprecedented access to what's going on overseas.

Rap culture, in particular, has long been a major inspiration and aspiration to brown kids in this country. It's easy to say it's because they're attracted to the money, cars, violence and status but it's more than that; for many of us, rap culture is the only representation of people of colour in mainstream media for young people to aspire to.

Our positive influences are usually steeped in cultures we feel disconnected from and thus are unattainable to us. And past that, the only representations of black and brown people in media have - until quite recently - been largely negative.

We didn't all grow up seeing faces like ours becoming doctors and heroes. Many of us grew up with the knowledge that every description of a criminal on the news or Police 10/7 was going to be height, build (usually "solid"), and then: "of Māori or Polynesian descent".

On top of all of that, social media is in the background, compounding the issue. Suddenly our idols aren't just on TV, they're our mates with the most followers and the older boy in your school who decides what's cool and what isn't.

Your social feeds may lead you to believe the world is full of kids like Greta Thunberg and Kenidra Woods, but that's only your bubble. Other bubbles are filled with idols of a different kind, equally applauded in their own spheres.

I've done some stalking and I've found some disturbing social accounts, posts and comments from the kids of Tamaki, De La Salle, Kelston and more. Most of them are fight videos and most of those fights aren't even aggressive, it's more like a tragic fight club where they test their skills against each other and shake hands at the end of it.

And if that's what all the cool kids are doing, and that's what's getting all the likes and reposts in your all-important circle, that's got way more power than what Jay-Z is doing in a music video because this is something you can actually be a part of - if you're willing to literally fight for the opportunity.

Boys and men have been fighting to prove their so-called masculinity since - I'd imagine - the dawn of time. Is it a coincidence our beloved national sport is one of the highest contact sports you can participate in outside of a ring? Or that our domestic violence rates are so high and get higher when our team loses? Or that one of our most successful film exports was about an abusive gang member?

The trouble, of course, is that these boys will do whatever it takes to stay on top and that means standing by your idiotic choices.

One of the more troubling accounts I found on Instagram posted a screenshot of the NZ Herald story first reporting the stabbing with a caption congratulating their fellow Tamaki College boys for "a solid trip".

"We f***ing sent them home and we don't give a f**k about them boys that got stabbed...they got more numbers but they got [one] man less" - this was followed up with a crying-laughing emoji and a final "F**k La Salle".

I have to wonder if they'd still be so smug if that boy had died.

I also have to wonder how much of that doubling down is just because they're scared.

Social media is alight with talk of retaliation, which has parents understandably scared. Another account on Instagram features photos of Tamaki students with targets over their faces, or the name of the school - as well as videos of what I can only assume is boys training like it's the 2020 remake of The Outsiders.

People will say blaming media, video games and rap culture is a cop-out; that these boys were old enough to know better but were they?

This is not a new problem. Brown kids were trying to be 90s hip-hop inspired "gangsters" when I was at school, touting their uncle's "connection" to the mob for power and influence. Even in primary school, we had a "feud" with students of the other primary school up the road who we perceived to be richer and more privileged than us.

Our school years are, and I assume always have been, the time we waste pretending to be people we're not while we figure out who we are. How many of us can honestly say we didn't go along with a trend or take part in something we knew was wrong just to fit in or impress?

To write these boys off as dangerous thugs is exactly the narrative that turned America against black men - and we cannot afford to end up in that state.

Instead, we need to start unpacking the toxic ideas of masculinity, the glorification of violence and how we represent people - and particularly men - of colour.

These are not "bad kids". They're misinformed kids making poor decisions based on what they perceive to be the only options available to them.

We can't change pop culture or the influence of social media but we can change how frame our own narrative, and which options we can present in the future.