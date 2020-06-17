The father of a motorcyclist who tragically died during a charity ride is hoping to be reunited with his son's missing Harley-Davidson.

Police are appealing for any information on the whereabouts of a 1998 Harley-Davidson 98 Sportster Custom 120 motorcycle, registration number A4SAG.

The bike belonged to Russell Blackford, 41, and was being stored in Invercargill after his death in November 2018.

It was to be transported back to Blackford's father Barry in the North Island but has gone missing.

A police spokesperson said he wanted the bike returned to "keep in memory of his son".

Blackford was killed in a double-fatal motorcycle accident in Otautau. Southlander Timothy James Meers, 50 also died.

Both riders had been taking part in a charity ride organised by the Southern Brotherhood Motorcycle Club to raise money for an unborn baby with a congenital heart defect.