Guests at an Auckland hotel where two women confirmed to have Covid-19 stayed are no longer allowed to leave the facility - as testing is due to be carried out.

A letter signed by the Ministry of Health and a basic face mask were placed outside rooms at the Novotel Auckland hotel in Ellerslie yesterday, after the news broke of the two new cases.

The letter is dated "16 May" in an apparent typo error.

"Dear guest, two guests who recently left this facility have tested positive for Covid-19," says the letter - obtained by the Herald.

Advertisement

"While we undertake testing of all guests and on-site staff, we are asking that you remain in your room as a precautionary measure."

READ MORE:

• Covid 19 coronavirus: New cases are two women from UK, took car to Wellington

• Covid 19 coronavirus: New Zealand has two new Covid-19 cases

• Two new New Zealand Covid cases from UK, Jacinda Ardern, David Clark admit system 'failure'

• Covid 19 coronavirus: No new cases - now 24 days without Covid-19

The two infected women had been staying at the hotel since they arrived on a flight from the United Kingdom, via Brisbane, on Sunday, June 7. They left the hotel on Saturday, June 13, to drive to Wellington without being tested.

Heavy security presence at the Novotel Auckland hotel in Ellerslie yesterday, after two women who stayed there last week were confirmed as having Covid-19. Photo / Dean Purcell

The letter, signed by regional health lead Jo Elvidge, goes on to acknowledge the "unsettling time" for guests, but assures them that their health and well-being is of paramount concern.

"Testing of all guests and staff will be carried out over the course of the next 24 hours and our staff will be in touch to let you know the process for this."

Guests will each be given information on Covid-19 testing and a registration form they must complete to take with them when they are eventually tested.

Anyone who was due to check out yesterday or today will now have their stay extended.

"We are also unable to allow guests to leave the facility at this time - for any reason."

Advertisement

Guests in isolation at the Novotel Auckland hotel in Ellerslie had this letter and face masks put outside their rooms. Photo / Supplied

A guest who arrived from Australia on Sunday was upset about the situation; saying authorities and hotel staff had been very relaxed about the Covid-19 rules before yesterday's confirmed cases were revealed.

No swab tests for guests from overseas

He and others at the hotel under the compulsory 14-day quarantine had not been given a swab test on arrival at Auckland International Airport.

None of them had received that test while at the hotel either, he said, with the only daily check being an electronic temperature check via the forehead.

"The testing should've been done for all arrivals. We only got a temperature check [at the airport] too.

"Security here at the hotel - only now they're wearing PPE (personal protective equipment)."

The man, who asked to stay anonymous, said he felt the lack of protection by even security at the front doors was potentially putting lives at risk.

"This is negligence. So many people come through those doors - from the public to pizza deliverers. It's not good."

The man is also dealing with his own tragedy.

'I did everything right'

His father, who was battling cancer for the third time, took a turn for the worse last week and so he decided to catch a flight to New Zealand to see him.

The man had been prepared to stay in quarantine, but had applied for an exemption to visit his father in hospital.

However, while he was making his way to New Zealand, his father died.

Before the two cases were confirmed yesterday, the man had submitted a request for an exemption to attend his father's funeral.

However, authorities have since cancelled all exemptions for anyone travelling from overseas hoping to attend a funeral service.

"I'm upset because I did everything right - I even volunteered to get [swab] tested so they can see I'm well.

"I had an isolation plan in place for the funeral and at the funeral home, where the viewing was to be done, and even got a letter from the funeral home.

"I would like to see dad for the last time. Let me say goodbye to my dad."

‌