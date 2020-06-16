A 37-year-old man has appeared in court accused of murdering a man and causing grievous bodily harm to another person in an incident on Auckland's North Shore.

The man, who was granted interim name suppression, appeared this morning in the High Court.

Justice Sally Fitzgerald remanded the man in custody without plea until a further hearing next month.

Court documents viewed by the Herald show that along with facing a murder charge, the man has also been charged with causing grievous bodily harm to another person. Neither victim can be named for legal reasons.

Earlier, Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said the accused had been charged after a man died at an Akoranga Drive property in Northcote on June 4.

Police were on Akoranga Dr at about 5.30pm that evening and found one person injured and one dead. A third person was taken into custody.