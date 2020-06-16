Two men, aged 51 and 58, have denied murdering Auckland woman Angela Joy Smith.

The duo appeared this morning in the High Court before Justice Sally Fitzgerald.

They were both granted interim name suppression and pleaded not guilty to murdering Smith, who was reportedly stabbed to death in a state housing complex on Great North Rd last month.

Both men appeared frail, with one man aided into the dock by one of his lawyers, Jonathan Hudson.

Their case will return to court again in August, while a trial was scheduled for July next year.

Neighbours have said there were often people drinking, fighting and arguing in the West Auckland flat where Smith died.