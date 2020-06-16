A top Kiwi sports star has seen the High Court dismiss his application for permanent secrecy for a second time after allegations emerged of his alleged involvement in a global drug conspiracy case.

The sportsman was named by prosecutors during the drug-trafficking trial last year and was accused of being linked to the offending after several messages were uncovered.

In a decision after the trial of Tevita Fangupo, Tevita Kulu and Toni Finau, the judge presiding over the case, Justice Mathew Downs, declined the sports star's bid for permanent name suppression.

A series of appeal hearings were then heard last year, with the Court of Appeal also declining suppression.

Advertisement

But, as the battle was set for a Supreme Court showdown, the case returned to the High Court earlier this month after new information emerged and the sportsman made a fresh suppression application.

Today, Justice Downs dismissed the new application for permanent name suppression.

However, the sports star still cannot be named by the Herald after his lawyer, former solicitor-general Michael Heron, QC, indicated a challenge at the Court of Appeal.

Heron has earlier argued that if his client was named it would cause almost irreparable damage to his career. He said that the sports star "strongly denies the allegations".

Now, his client has also sworn an affidavit on oath denying the allegations.

"I have never been involved in the importation of class A drugs. I have never changed or transported money for the defendants. I have never been involved in the purchase, supply or consumption of methamphetamine," it reads.

"Nor was I charged by the police in relation to the specific messages alleged to relate to me, after what appeared to be a thorough investigation. I therefore understood that I did not need to comment on those messages in order to pursue my application for name suppression."

Despite not being charged, the Crown accused the sports star during the trial of being allegedly involved with the syndicate, including transferring money, which was importing drugs from North America.

Advertisement

A search warrant had been obtained by police for the sportsman but it was never executed. Sources have told the Herald that police did not consider they had enough evidence to secure a conviction against the star.

In his decision today, Justice Downs said: "People are entitled to know what happens in the courts, including the evidence adduced in a criminal trial.

"This case is about whether [the sports star] may suffer undue hardship if his name is published in connection with the 2019 trial of Tevita Fangupo, Tevita Kulu and Toni Finau. It is also about whether countervailing interests, including the public interest in the open reporting of criminal trials, outweigh [the sportsman's] possible hardship.

"The case is not about whether [he] has committed criminal offences or helped others do so. [The star] has not been charged with any offence. Indeed, [he] has been told he will not be. Therein lies the unusual aspect of the case - and primary difficulty."

The Crown has also flipped its stance on the sportsman's name suppression bid, and at this month's hearing adopted a neutral stance. But the application was still opposed by members of the media, including the Herald, Stuff, Newshub and RNZ.

The Crown also abandoned an allegation it relied on in a series of messages with a contact called "Sese", which it claimed showed the sports star changing currency for the group. The Crown's withdrawal came after immigration records were provided for the sports star.

Justice Downs said while there remains some risk of trial by media, so far, the reporting of the case has been balanced and fair.

"There is no reason to believe future reporting will not include the Crown's abandonment of the Sese and [sports star] implication."

When the Court of Appeal released its earlier decision on the case last August, it said there is "unquestionably, a high public interest" in how methamphetamine comes into New Zealand, including how it is financed, transported and distributed once it arrives.

"The public has an interest in knowing who is behind this offending, including those who assist or enable it to occur, even if not directly involved," the judges said.

In its decision, the Court of Appeal also mentioned the importance of knowing why police decide whether or not to charge a person.

"There is a legitimate public interest in knowing of allegations of serious conduct against a person who enjoys a high public profile and of the fact that the police have not considered that charges are warranted," the decision reads.

"The police statement that omits any names is insufficient to allow such debate."

Former solicitor-general Michael Heron, QC, is representing the sports star. Photo / Michael Craig

After the trial, Detective Inspector Scott Beard said the sports star did not receive "special treatment" but added "there was insufficient evidence to charge" him.

The Court of Appeal has also warned that care is needed to avoid a "trial by media" for the sportsman.

"The allegations against [the sportsman] are no more than that; they have not been proven and there is currently no forum for that to happen."

During the trial, a witness also said he saw the sportsman purchase "white pills" in 2017, which was argued by Finau's defence to be a reasonable possibility of being steroids or another body-building substance rather than meth.

The members of the syndicate - Fangupo, Kulu, Finau and Halane Ikiua - were all sentenced to terms of imprisonment last November for importation and supply of methamphetamine and cocaine, and conspiracy to supply drugs.

A fifth man, Shane Singh, has also already been jailed for importing a Class A drug.