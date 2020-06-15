By RNZ

Tourism on the West Coast is receiving a boost, with nearly $18 million for visitor hubs with digital displays telling the region's story.

The Provincial Growth Fund money will go to four hubs, at Haast, Hokitika, Greymouth and Westport, telling the cultural and historical stories of these areas.

"The Te Ara Pounamu pathways project will receive $17.87 million to support the roll out of state-of-the-art innovative digital technology to tell the West Coast's unique cultural and historical stories, for the first time, to Aotearoa New Zealand and the world," Under Secretary for Regional Economic Development Fletcher Tabuteau said.

More than 50 jobs would be created through the construction, management and operation of the hubs, he said in a statement.

The building of the first, in Haast, is due to start in this year, and all four are expected to be completed by 2023.

So far, $145m of the Provincial Growth Fund has been spent on the West Coast.