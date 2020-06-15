A landlord who breached lockdown rules by repeatedly trying to move into his rental property unannounced has now been arrested after an alleged altercation with a female tenant.

Mark David Philip was taken into custody after tenants claim he again turned up uninvited at one of his two Mt Eden flats late on Saturday night.

The alleged altercation left the woman angry and physically shaking.

But Philip denies doing anything wrong. He says the police action is "a joke" and anyone who doesn't like living with him should move out.

"If they feel unsafe I don't give a damn."

The Herald can reveal that Philip, who sleeps at both properties on and off against flatmates' wishes, is currently under investigation by MBIE's Tenancy Compliance and Investigation Team (TCIT).

He is accused of a raft of failures as a landlord and has faced several Tenancy Tribunal applications by aggrieved tenants.

The female tenant, who asked not to be named, told the Herald Philip arrived at the Onslow Rd flat on Thursday last week and began sleeping in a spare room, despite being told he wasn't welcome.

The woman said she was concerned for her safety so gave notice. She was loading boxes into her car on Saturday night when Philip arrived at the property and let himself in.

When the woman went inside she said Philip had entered her bedroom and taken her keys, demanding access to the recently vacated room of another tenant.

"I started yelling at him. Obviously this was very distressing to me because he had no case to be in my room.

"I had already given him clear notification that I'd take any breach of my rights seriously."

The woman says she demanded her keys back.

He refused to return them and claims he "pushed me out of the way".

"I was kind of shocked. I said, 'Did you just grab me'?"

She said Philip tried to use her keys to enter the vacant room before pushing her again.

She then called police. Two officers took statements before taking Philip away in handcuffs.

In a statement, police confirmed responding to a trespass complaint at the property early Sunday morning.

"One person was taken into custody but no charges have been laid at this stage."

The matter remained under investigation.

The Herald reported in April that Philip repeatedly tried to move into his other Mt Eden rental on the first day of the level 4 lockdown.

The flatmates called police and he was taken away in handcuffs and warned about breaching lockdown restrictions.

Auckland landlord Mark Philip was arrested and taken away in handcuffs after an altercation with his female flatmate. Photo / File

Philip had claimed it was his house, there was an empty room, and he was just going home to his "bubble".

The tenants of both properties have now filed Tenancy Tribunal applications against Philip, alleging failure to lodge bond payments, failure to adequately maintain the properties, breach of quiet enjoyment and harassment.

The woman said she believed authorities should prevent Philip from dealing direct with his tenants or accessing the properties.

"I don't know if they can stop him from being a landlord. I hope so."

Philip told the Herald he had done nothing wrong.

The woman was being "pedantic" and a "little kid".

There was no tenancy agreement in place and he was entitled to live at both properties, he said.

"She thought that she had legal rights but she doesn't. It's my house ... It's a flatmate situation."

Philip said he was selling the property and needed access to the vacant room for open homes, which is why he demanded the keys.

He denied entering the woman's room, saying the keys were just inside her door so "I grabbed them".

He claims the police action is "trumped up" and "a joke".

Philip said he was unsure what charge he was facing, or if he'd be required in court.

Anyone who did not want to live in his properties could move out.

"It's a free country. Move somewhere else.

"I can't be bothered with this crap anymore. I've had enough. I'm getting out of the game."

TCIT national manager Steve Watson said following an investigation last year, Philip was ordered to pay $2000 exemplary damages for breaching the Residential Tenancies Act and "restrained" from committing similar acts for the next two years.

A complaint was received about Philip following the Herald story earlier this year alleging breaches of the restraining order. This is currently under investigation.

"TCIT is committed to investigating and holding landlords who systematically and cynically breach the Residential Tenancies Act and also continue to identify and hold to account those landlords whose non-compliant behaviour is causing harm to their tenants.

"The physical safety of the tenants is a police matter and if tenants are concerned for their safety they should contact police in the first instance."