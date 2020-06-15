A young man reported to have driven the wrong way down a Christchurch highway before smashing head-on into another vehicle, killing himself and the other driver, has been named.

Tane Anderson is being identified online as the second driver in the crash which claimed two lives yesterday morning.

He was a former St Bede's College student and an apprentice electrician, according to his Facebook profile.

The other victim was Jordan Gow, a local rock musician and father of one.

Advertisement

READ MORE

• 'Devastating': Tributes pour in for musician killed in wrong-way crash

• Two drivers dead after two-vehicle crash in Burnside, Christchurch

Police were called around 6.45am on Sunday to Russley Rd (State Highway 1) in Burnside where the two vehicles collided. They have not confirmed how the crash happened, except that it occurred in the northbound lanes.

However, Stuff has reported Anderson turned out of BP on Russley Rd and took the wrong exit onto SH1, driving for more than 1km with no lights on before colliding with Gow's vehicle.

Both men died at the scene. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the crash.

The heartbroken families and loved ones of the two men have been expressing their sorrow online. Posters said Anderson was a "lovely young man", an "absolute legend" and a "kindhearted and genuine friend to all that he met".

Anderson's employer, Ezibreeze Airconditioning and Electrical, posted on Facebook that it was with "utter sadness" that they were announcing the loss of the company's youngest "family member".

"A great young man, gone too soon, our thoughts and love to his family and friends from all his work family."

Meanwhile, Jordan Gow has been described as a loving father, partner, brother and son, and a talented musician who lit up the room.

Advertisement

Musician Jordan Gow was one of two men killed in the collision on Russley Rd in Burnside on Sunday morning. Photo / Supplied

"He was always there to whip out a guitar and get the whole room singing along, his passion for music unparalleled," friend and former bandmate Gareth Fleck wrote on a Givealittle page set up for Gow's family.

"Jordan was always there to lend a hand to those in need. This is our time to lend our hand to him and his family. Jordan will be truly missed," the page says.

As of Sunday night the NZ Transport Agency had recorded 129 deaths on New Zealand's roads since January 1. That's well down on last year thanks to the lockdown during April, when just nine people died in crashes.

However, June 2020 is on track for a similar road toll to June 2019. Last June 28 people died on New Zealand roads; as of last night - halfway through the month - the June 2020 road toll was 14.