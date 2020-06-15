Infectious disease specialist Dr Ayesha Verrall, who was a go-to voice during Covid-19 pandemic, has been giving a prominent spot on Labour's list.

Verrall has been placed at number 18, which means she is very likely to be an MP after September's election.

Speaking to media today, she dismissed any concerns about her impartiality when making public comments about the Government's response to Covid-19.

She said she made no public comments after she submitted her candidate application in May.

The Labour Party this afternoon revealed its list for the election – its lineup of which candidates would make it into Parliament if they don't win their electorate.

Health Minister David Clark speaks to Mike Hosking after being demoted for breaking lockdown rules.

Dunedin MP and Health Minister David Clark has been demoted from his 2017 list ranking from ninth to 17th.

But he has effectively kept the same ranking after he was demoted to the bottom rung of Cabinet for breaking the Covid lockdown rules when he took his family to the beach.

Labour Party President Claire Szabó said this reflects his demotion to the bottom of the Cabinet ranking last month and had nothing to do with Labour list rankings, which was a decision for the Prime Minister.

As expected, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is number 1, followed by Kelvin Davis then Grant Robertson – all three are electorate MPs expected to win their seats.

The highest-ranking MP without an electorate is Andrew Little – he has been placed at number seven.

Phil Twyford has been moved up a place, and is at number four – he was number five before the 2017 election.

Labour Party president Claire Szabó said the list shows Labour has harnessed the broadest range of New Zealand with the right skills as the country rebuilds and recovers from Covid-19.

"Our list boosts our existing team with new talent from a range of different backgrounds - including health, law and business - to help us rebuild in the years to come."

She said September's election will be the "most important election for a generation" as the country recovers from the impact of Covid-19.

Although at number 18 on the list, Verrall is effectively at number five, given the 13 candidates ahead of her will most likely win their seats.

"In the last few months, you've come to know me as a doctor and an infectious diseases expert through my work on contact tracing," she told media today.

"I'm standing because the pandemic has made clear to me that we can't afford to leave the job of improving the public health system for another day."

Verrall would not say if she wanted to be health minister – "that's a decision for the Prime Minister; I'm happy to take any opportunity I'm given to work for better health for New Zealanders".

Prime Minister of New Zealand Jacinda Ardern with MP's Trevor Mallard and Kelvin Davis in front of Parliament. Photo / Marty Melville

She revealed that she put her nomination in on May 5 – Verrall submitted a report on the Government's contact tracing ability in mid-April.

But she had been providing commentary on the Government's Covid-19 response.

She said that she has not provided any public comment on Covid-19 and the Government's response since she submitted her nomination.

According to Labour's profile of her: "Verrall is an infectious diseases specialist who led the work to improve the Government's contact tracing programme to protect New Zealanders from Covid-19."

She is an elected member and deputy chair of the Capital and Coast District Health Board and works as an infectious disease doctor at Wellington Hospital, the profile said.

Other new candidates include human rights lawyer Vanushi Walters, employment lawyer Camilla Belich and director of a business consultancy firm Naisi Chen.

The list

1. Jacinda Ardern

2. Kelvin Davis

3. Grant Robertson

4. Phil Twyford

5. Megan Woods

6. Chris Hipkins

7. Andrew Little

8. Carmel Sepuloni

9. David Parker

10. Nanaia Mahuta

11. Trevor Mallard

12. Stuart Nash

13 Iain Lees-Galloway

14. Jenny Salesa

15. Damien O'Connor

16. Kris Faafoi

17. David Clark

18. Ayesha Verrall

19. Peeni Henare

20. Willie Jackson

21. Aupito William Sio

22. Poto Williams

23. Vanushi Walters

24. Michael Wood

25. Adrian Rurawhe

26. Raymond Huo

27. Kiri Allan

28. Kieran McAnulty

29. Louisa Wall

30. Meka Whaitiri

31. Rino Tirikatene

32. Camilla Belich

33. Priyanca Radhakrishnan

34. Jan Tinetti

35. Deborah Russell

36. Marja Lubeck

37. Angie Warren-Clark

38. Willow-Jean Prime

39. Tamati Coffey

40. Naisi Chen

41. Jo Luxton

42. Jamie Strange

43. Liz Craig

44. Ibrahim Omer

45. Duncan Webb

46. Anahila Kanongata'a-Suisuiki

47. Ginny Andersen

48. Rachel Brooking

49. Paul Eagle

50. Helen White

51. Barbara Edmonds

52. Angela Roberts

53. Shanan Halbert

54. Neru Leavasa

55. Tracey McLellan

56. Lemauga Lydia Sosene

57. Steph Lewis

58. Dan Rosewarne

59. Rachel Boyack

60. Arena Williams

61. Ingrid Leary

62. Soraya Peke-Mason

63. Lotu Fuli

64. Sarah Pallett

65. Gaurav Sharma

66. Emily Henderson

67. Terisa Ngobi

68. Kurt Taogaga

69. Kerrin Leoni

70. Reuben Davidson

71. Zahra Hussaini

72. Janet Holborow

73. Romy Udanga

74. Ala' Al-Bustanji

75. Glen Bennett

76. Monina Hernandez

77. Claire Mahon

78. Jon Mitchell

79. Nathaniel Blomfield

80. Nerissa Henry

81. Mathew Flight

82. Shirin Brown

83. Liam Wairepo

84. Georgie Dansey