Four people have been hurt in an early morning stabbing incident in downtown Auckland - one of a number of disorder incidents in the city overnight.

The violence broke out just after 4am at a bar on Wyndham Street. A police spokesperson said three people were reported to have been stabbed and a fourth person knocked unconscious.

All were taken to hospital but their conditions were not thought to be serious, the spokesperson said. Police were still making enquiries.

It was one of a number of disorder incidents in the central city overnight, including a man being hit by another man on Fort St, police said.

Advertisement

A 26-year-old man was due to appear in the Auckland District Court on June 19, charged with assaults with intent to injure, as a result of that incident.

The victim of the assault was in a serious condition in hospital.

"While police staff were kept busy overnight, we had anticipated there would be increased numbers of people in the central city this weekend," the police spokesperson said.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said one person was seriously hurt and two were in a moderate condition following incidents early this morning.