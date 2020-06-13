A sell-out crowd at Eden Park, a Black Lives Matter protest down Queen St, the first weekend of a new mall and road cones galore will test the patience of Aucklanders tomorrow.

Auckland Transport is warning people to be ready for road closures, busy public transport and possible disruptions throughout the day.

Eden Park will be packed to the gunnels with 43,000 excited fans to watch the Blues and their new star fullback Beauden Barrett take on his old team the Hurricanes in the first round of Super Rugby Aotearoa.

Kick-off is 3.35pm and AT recommends heading to the game early and if you are travelling by bus to avoid the central city.

Travel on trains, regular and special event buses to and from Eden Park is included in the match ticket.

For details of train services and special event buses, go to: https://at.govt.nz/bus-train-ferry/events/investec-super-rugby-aotearoa/

At 1pm, a second Black Lives Matter protest will begin at Aotea Square, and will mean road closures and bus diversions in the central city from midday to about 5pm.

Queen St will be closed between Wakefield and Customs Sts and Customs St will be closed between Lower Albert St and Commerce St. The City Link, Inner Link and other bus services will take detours.

For details, visit: www.at.govt.nz/metrochanges

The central city is also expected to be full of shoppers visiting Commercial Bay, described by one shopper as adding a sparkle and a reason to return to the CBD.

The $1 billion commercial skyscraper and mall on the waterfront has 120 local and new international names spread over 18,000sq m, plus a mix of internationally acclaimed restaurants and a 650-seat dining hall called Harbour Eats.

Sadly, there are still lots of orange cones and roadworks in the central city.