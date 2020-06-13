A witness has recalled the terrifying moment when men wearing Mongrel Mob patches smashed a car screaming to "kill him" at a Rotorua gas station last night.

About four men, believed to be patched Mongrel Mob members, one wearing a white vest, were seen smashing a car at the Gull Lake Rd, Rotorua, a witness who wanted to remain anonymous said.

The man was paying for his petrol at the pump when the men pulled in and ran up to the car around 11pm.

About the same time, police were called in regards to five or six people fighting on the gas station forecourt.

"I could actually hear one of them yelling 'f****** kill him. F****** kill him dog,'" the witness recalled.

"They probably spent a good minute or two smashing up this car."

The owner of the car was inside the store and the witness said he believed Gull had locked the doors.

The witness said he tried to keep his eyes down and zipped up his jacket to hide his shirt which happened to be red and white.

"I was taking every precaution."

He said he saw at least one object which could have been a hatchet or a hammer that was swung into the back windscreen, and saw the others "attacking the side of the car".

"I was worried someone was in the car."

The entire back and side windows were smashed.

After a long couple of minutes, the men got in their own car and took off.

The witness did not see what kind of car they were driving as he shuffled to the side to try see if someone was in the car.

He tried to see which direction they headed when someone ran to the damaged vehicle and "screamed out of there".

A police media spokeswoman said police were called to five or six people fighting on the gas station forecourt.

During the course of the fight some glass was smashed, and the people involved left the scene in two different vehicles, she said.

There were no reported injuries.

Police spoke with a staff member at the Gull and are making follow up inquiries, including whether there may be any relevant CCTV footage.

There have been no arrests.

A Gull after-hours call centre spokeswoman said nobody would be available for comment until Monday.