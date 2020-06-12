An Auckland woman was surprised and annoyed when her referral to a hospital specialist clinic was declined this week because of the need to prepare for Covid-19.

Christina McKenzie was referred by her GP to Auckland District Health Board's gynaecological clinic on June 7, 16 days after New Zealand had its last confirmed case of Covid-19.

But in a letter dated June 11, Mckenzie was told her referral to be seen by a specialist at Gynaecology general had been declined "as we need to ensure our hospitals and clinicians are prepared for an increase in Covid-19 cases".

"If we have your GP or health practitioner's details on record they will receive a letter informing them of our decision.

"If you have any concerns about your condition or to discuss other treatment options please contact your GP or health practitioner."

The letter was not signed but listed as being from a team leader for the central referrals office.

McKenzie, 55, was not impressed.

"It's really disgusting and idiotic isn't it, considering one, a gynae clinic has nothing to do with Covid-19 and it's the hospital emergency departments, ICU [intensive care unit] and their inpatient bed wards that require preparation, plus the huge fact New Zealand is Covid-19 free currently.

"I don't think ADHB got the memo."

When the Herald made inquiries with Auckland DHB a spokeswoman said the letter was one of number sent out in mistake.

"An Auckland DHB letter which said that a referral had been declined due to Covid-19 was recently sent to a small number of patients in error," she said.

"The issue has been rectified and we are sending new letters to the patients.

"We are sorry for any confusion or concern the letter may have caused our patients and whānau.

"We would like to assure patients that those people who received the incorrect letter are being contacted directly."

Mckenzie, who has a history of gynaecological problems, said: "That's not a very nice mistake as mistakes go. That mistake directly affects the quality of my health."

However, she was hopeful of now being seen by a specialist soon.

Yesterday, it was 21 days since the last new case of Covid-19 was reported in New Zealand.

During lockdown, much of the public health system ground to a halt as elective surgeries were paused and GP practices were largely closed to all but the very sick or emergencies.

Hospital emergency departments and intensive care units were prepared for cases of the coronavirus, which killed 22 and infected 1504 people.

New Zealand will have officially eliminated the virus if we reach 28 days, or two incubation periods, without any new cases of Covid-19.