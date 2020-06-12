Warning: This article deals with suicide and may be upsetting.

A woman has been arrested and charged over the suspected suicide of a mental health patient who was on escorted leave from hospital when he died.

Kim Marie Earnshaw, 27, was charged after the death of Rhys Thomassen.

The Waikato labourer faces up to five years in jail for the alleged assisted suicide.

Thomassen, 24, was an inpatient at the Henry Rongomau Bennett Centre at Waikato Hospital when he disappeared from an escorted walking group on November 11, last year.

His body was found early the next day near the Hamilton central business district.

The Herald understands Earnshaw had also been a patient at the centre.

Thomassen's father Ray Thomassen said the arrest last Thursday was alarming but he had been aware of the police investigation.

"To be honest we don't know much. We're still in the dark.

"But the main thing I was concerned about is why did they give him leave?"

Rhys Thomassen had been admitted to the centre on October 7 after attempting suicide.

The Matamata man had run away from an escorted leave group but had been compliant with leave rules before November 11.

However Ray Thomassen said his son had written a "death note" in the days before he died and was suicidal.

"He wasn't in a right state of mind. Why would they let him out?"

The DHB said a response to questions about events leading up to Rhys' death was not available in the five hours the Herald provided.

It had already referred his death to the Coroner.

Ray Thomassen, and other families who have been affected by suspected suicides, wrote to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Minister of Health David Clark asking for an independent, external review of the DHB's mental health and addictions service in early March.

They wanted:

• An urgent, external investigation into the safety and quality of Waikato DHB mental health services;

• A separate and independent national complaints body to investigate serious events quickly and effectively;

• A nationwide support and advocacy service to help patients and families navigate the system including at coronial inquests.

"Our whānau are deeply concerned at the ongoing risks of harm or death to vulnerable patients due to the continuing failure of the Waikato DHB to provide safe and high-quality care both in the community and in its inpatient facilities," the letter said.

Mental health advocate and one of the group, Jane Stevens, whose son Nicky Stevens died while on unescorted leave from the centre in 2015, said they had not yet had a response from Clark.

Days after the Herald revealed a roll call of tragedy at the centre the Ombudsman released a scathing report following an unannounced inspection that found overcrowding and degrading treatment of patients, including extensive seclusion.

Soon after Waikato DHB chief executive Kevin Snee announced a "system-wide" review of its mental health services.

Earnshaw will reappear in the Hamilton District Court on Tuesday.

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call police immediately on 111.

OR IF YOU NEED TO TALK TO SOMEONE ELSE:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202