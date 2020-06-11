One of the men accused of killing Jermaine Ramos in Hastings has pleaded not guilty to his murder.

Name suppression was lifted in the High Court in Napier on Friday for the trio accused of killing Ramos, 33, Stuff reported.

Ramos, who was originally from the Philippines, had been living in the Central Hawke's Bay town of Waipukurau when he was found dead at a property in Ferguson St, Akina, on April 1, 2019.

Charge documents say he was allegedly robbed of $640 cash.

Stewart Hubbard, 28, Steven Kingi, 44, and Jessee Burns, 29, are facing charges of murder and aggravated robbery in connection with Ramos's death.

They appeared before Justice Simon France on Friday, who set a trial date in May next year.

A not guilty plea was entered by Burns. Kingi and Hubbard have not entered a plea.

The three were remanded in custody.