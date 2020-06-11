Neon users cosying up on the couch to watch a movie might have to press pause on their plans: the streaming service appears to be down.

A technical glitch saw the Sky-owned subscription service drop out shortly after 7pm Thursday.

Users trying to access Neon's website are met with an error message on a blank white page.

Users trying to login to Neon are met with an error message.

The service apologised for the issue online.

"Neon is currently experiencing some technical difficulties," the streaming service posted online.

"Our team are working to resolve the issue right away. We thank everyone for your patience."

A later update said technicians were working to fix the issue as soon as possible and again thanked customers for their patience.

But many people were less than impressed with the issue

One confused user said they reset their password multiple times before deleting and reinstalling the app, thinking the fault was on their end.

"I've been trying to work out if it was a neon problem or my problem," another customer posted online.

Neon draws heavily on Sky's NZ-exclusive contract with HBO, and features binge-worthy classic series like Game of Thrones, Big Little Lies and Chernobyl, plus movies like First Man and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Neon previously cost $20 a month for its full-blooded version, including TV and movies - although there was also $12/month version that only offered TV series. That option has now been axed, meaning some users will pay more. There is now only one plan - the $13.95 a month offer that includes all content.

Neon has been contacted for comment.

